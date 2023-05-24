News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United 'keepers: Pym to get disciplined, Blackmore to get a chance

​Peterborough United will discipline goalkeeper Christy Pym after his apparent dig at manager Darren Ferguson towards the end of the club’s play-off defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Published 24th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:22 BST
Goalkeeper Christy Pym in goal for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comGoalkeeper Christy Pym in goal for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
​Pym, who spent last season on loan at League Two side Mansfield Town, posted ‘managerial masterclass’ accompanied by an eyes emoji and a laughing face on his instagram after defeat was confirmed.

That message was deleted after Posh fans sent aggressive replies.

Pym played a part in the Posh promotion season of 2020-21 and was rewarded with a contract extension to June, 2024, but fell out with Ferguson after a Championship defeat at Reading the following season.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comGoalkeeper Will Blackmore in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Harsh words were exchanged and Ferguson vowed Pym would never play for him again. The 28 year-old spent the second-half of that season on loan at Stevenage as they battled to stay in the Football League.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “It was a stupid and immature act. I don’t care if he has a grudge against the manager.

“He’s still on our payroll so I’m not having that and he will be dealt with.”

Posh will try and get rid of Pym again this summer with Mansfield expected to bid for his services after their eighth place finish last season.

Pym’s wages were a stumbling block for the Stags last summer.

Posh want to sign one new goalkeeper in the summer to battle with Academy graduate Will Blackmore for a first-team place.

Posh used three on-loan goalkeepers last season, Lucas Bergstrom (from Chelsea), Harvey Cartwright (Hull) and Will Norris (Burnley), while Blackmore (21) started four matches, three of them in League One.

"We want to see Will Blackmore get a fair crack at it next season,” MacAnthony added.

“The coaching staff like him. He’s agile and athletic and his distribution is second to none.

"He had some experience last season and kept a clean sheet and it would be great if he grasped the opportunity, but we will sign a new goalkeeper, probably in the middle of July, and he can compete with Will for the shirt.”

