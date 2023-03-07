Posh midfielder Jack Taylor controls the ball during the game against Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Kent steered a close-range header home after substitute Kabongo Tshimanga flicked on a Joe Ward free-kick three minutes from time to complete a 2-1 win.

It was a deserved win for Posh even though they didn’t get anywhere near the heights of their last home success over Plymouth. Another Ward free-kick in the 18th minute gave skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris the chance to head Posh in front, a lead that lasted for just four minutes as Shrewsbury also converted a set play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh bossed the ball in the first-half, but were a little ragged at times after the break as Shrewsbury emerged as a more attacking force in a game both teams really needed to win.

Posh made two changes to their side for their latest ‘must-win’ game. It wasn’t the greatest surprise to see Kwame Poku left out of the starting line-up, but it was a shock to see him absent from the matchday 18.

Ward was stationed in Poku’s position on the right side of the forward line. Hector Kyprianou replaced Oliver Norburn in central midfield.

From the start Posh found it easy to dominate possession. Their passing tempo was decent and their movement good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward looked like he had his crossing boots on. One early centre was headed over by Jack Taylor before a set-piece from the wide-man was nodded home by Clarke-Harris.

Shrewsbury had concentrated mainly on containing Posh to that point, but came out for a few minutes which was enough to unsettle Kent into an error which was compounded by a foul from Kyprianou.

The visitors are a strong set-piece team and Luke Leahy’s delivery was nodded back across goal by Chey Dunkley for fellow defender Tom Flanagan to smash home a terrific half volley off the underside of the crossbar.

The game reverted to type though with Posh hogging the ball. Five minutes after conceding Posh almost re-took the lead when a cross from Ephron Mason-Clark was cleared to Ward who struck a first-time left-foot at goal, unfortunately straight at Shrews ‘keeper Marko Marosi. Marosi was less troubled by Mason-Clark’s low shot after the former Barnet man had jinked inside onto his right foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward also slung a corner onto the top of the crossbar before the half petered out until added time when the visitors’ set-piece prowess was again seen. Ronnie Edwards did well to steer one dangerous cross behind his own goal.

Posh made a tactical switch for the start of the second-half with Harrison Burrows and Mason-Clark changing positions.

Edwards did well to block a fierce drive from substitute Jordan Shipley before Posh broke out impressively only for a last-ditch tackle to thwart marauding right-back Nathan Thompson. Kyprianou nodded the subsequent corner wide.

Mason-Clark did swipe the ball into the net in the 65th minute, but from an offside position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury also had their moments, particularly after Jordan Shipley was sent on as a second-half substitute. There were a couple of scrambles in the Posh penalty area and Matthew Pennington lashed a decent chance over the bar.

Posh switched to wing-backs with Mason-Clark supporting Clarke-Harris down the middle for the final 20 minutes. Mason-Clark saw one shot after a fine move deflected behind from a corner.

Kent had to defend well to block a shot from dangerman Tom Bayliss and then he came good at the end.

There was still time for Shrewsbury to claim a penalty when Norris challenged Shipley and for Norris to make a full-length diving save to keep out Shipley’s 25 yard skidder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh sent on Norburn for the final moments and after, picking up a caution before he had touched the ball, he made a fine interception which essentially killed the game off with Posh a place and a couple of points closer to the play-off places.

Posh: Will Norris, Nathanael Ogbeta (sub Kabongo Tshimanga, 82 mins), Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson (sub Dan Butler, 71 mins), Hector Kyprianou (sub Oliver Norburn, 89 mins), Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Ricky-Jade Jones, Ben Thompson, Joel Randall.

Shrewsbury: Marko Marosi, Luke Leahy, Matthew Pennington, Chey Dunkley, Taylor Moore, Carl Winchester, Tom Bloxham (sub Robert Street, 86 mins), Christian Saydee (sub Ryan Bowman, 86 mins), Tom Bayliss (sub Elliott Bennett, 86 mins), Tom Flanagan, Rekeil Pyke (sub Jordan Shipley, 57 mins).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Harry Burgoyne, Kaed Craig, Josh Barlow.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (17 mins), Kent (87 mins).

Shrewsbury – Flanagan (21 mins),

Cautions: Posh – Kyprianou (foul), Norburn (ungentlemanly conduct), Norris (time wasting),

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury –Pyke (foul), Flanagan (foul), Saydee (time wasting).

Referee: Declan Bourne 7.

Attendance: (to follow)