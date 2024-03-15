Romoney Crichlow is alleged to have been assaulted by a Stevenage fan. Photo: Joe Dent.

The alleged incident took place at half time when a small group of Stevenage fans came onto the pitch to take part in the usual entertainment during the break.

At the same time, the Posh substitutes were out on the pitch and several fans, who say they witnessed the incident, claim they saw one of the fans go over and square up to Crichlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day after the match, the Posh centre-half tweeted in reply to a video posted of the fans walking off the pitch. He said: “Oh so this explains it. Had a headache whole second half cause of these fellas.”

One Posh fan told the PT: ‘'They've allowed 3 Stevenage lads who look worse for wear on for the half-time challenge. One of them just slammed into Crichlow on purpose.”