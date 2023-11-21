Hector Kyprianou has now earned four international caps following this international window.

Hector Kyprianou battles with Spain's Gavi. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

He was involved in Cyprus’s final European Championship qualifier at home to Spain on Thursday (November 16).

It was a nightmare start for the Cypriots but as they fell 3-0 down within 28 minutes due to goals from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu. They did, however, manage a goal in the second half and ended the night in Kolossi with a respectable 3-1 defeat.

Kyprianou was withdrawn at half time for tactical reasons rather than an injury.

Cyprus have now finished their qualifying campaign, ending with eight defeats from eight, scoring three and conceding 28 in eight matches.

He then came on for the final ten minutes in a 1-0 home win over Lithuania in a friendly on Sunday night (November 19).

Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo were also in action on Thursday. Edwards captained England U20 and Katongo also started at right back as they hosted Italy in the Elite League in Doncaster.

It was a disappointing night for England are they were beaten 3-0.

Edwards once again captained the side on Monday night (November 20) as they picked up their first win of the Elite League following three defeats. They saw off Germany 3-2 in Regensburg despite being reduced to ten men for the final ten minutes with the score at 2-2.

They found a winner through Chelsea’s Charlie Webster in the 91st minute to move off the bottom of the Elite League.