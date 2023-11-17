Hector Kyprianou battles with Spain's Gavi. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

It was a nightmare start for the Cypriots but as they fell 3-0 down within 28 minutes due to goals from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu. They did, however, manage a goal in the second half and ended the night in Kolossi with a respectable 3-1 defeat.

Kyprianou was withdrawn at half time for tactical reasons rather than an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyprus have now finished their qualifying campaign, ending with eight defeats from eight, scoring three and conceding 28 in eight matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They host Lithuania in a friendly on Sunday (November 19).

Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo were also in action on Thursday. Edwards captained England U20 and Katongo also started at right back as they hosted Italy in the Elite League in Doncaster.

It was a disappointing night for England are they were beaten 3-0. They sit bottom of the Elite League with three defeats in three games.