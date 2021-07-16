Peterborough United insist recent flood damage at the Weston Homes Stadium won’t impact on the start of the Championshop season

The Weston Homes Stadium.

Concerns had been raised to the Peterborough Telegraph about the possibility of the opening games of the 2021-22 season being delayed because of damage to areas attached to the main stand. The club shop and ticket office are currently without electricity and remain closed to the public.

But a Posh spokesman said today (July 16): “We have no concerns about not being ready for the start of the season. The contractors are in and working hard and fast.”

Posh merchandise can still be purchased at merchandise can be purchased online at www.theposhonlinestore.com and season tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently a delay in dispatching items from the club shop and in despatching season tickets cards for the 2021-22 season.

Posh host their first competitive game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, August 10 when Plymouth visit the Weston Homes Stadium.