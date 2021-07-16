Peterborough United insist recent flood damage at the Weston Homes Stadium won’t impact on the start of the Championshop season
Peterborough United insist recent flood damage at the Weston Homes will be repaired well before the start of the Championship season.
Concerns had been raised to the Peterborough Telegraph about the possibility of the opening games of the 2021-22 season being delayed because of damage to areas attached to the main stand. The club shop and ticket office are currently without electricity and remain closed to the public.
But a Posh spokesman said today (July 16): “We have no concerns about not being ready for the start of the season. The contractors are in and working hard and fast.”
Posh merchandise can still be purchased at merchandise can be purchased online at www.theposhonlinestore.com and season tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com.
There is currently a delay in dispatching items from the club shop and in despatching season tickets cards for the 2021-22 season.
Posh host their first competitive game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, August 10 when Plymouth visit the Weston Homes Stadium.
Derby County are the first Championship visitors on Saturday, August 14, a game to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.