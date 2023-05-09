'King' Ken Charlery scores thelate winning goal for Posh at Wembley in 1992.

​They keep seasons alive and when they arrive they invariably deliver memorable moments.

Posh have been involved on four occasions...

1991-92

Craig Mackail-Smith celebrates his goal for Posh in the 2011 League One play-off final at Old Trafford.

Posh finished sixth in League One as they chased a place in the second tier of English football for the first time in the club’s history.

Chris Turner’s team saw off third-placed Huddersfield in the semi-final, coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 in the first leg at home with goals from Ken Charlery and Mick Halsall, who equalised in the 88th minute.

That set up one of the great Posh nights when they conceded after two minutes of the second leg at Leeds Road before late goals from Worrell Sterling and sub Steve Cooper sent them to Wembley for the first time.

It was Cooper’s only goal for Posh and it, and the final whistle, five minutes later, sparked some of the most memorable scenes of celebration in the club’s history.

Peterborough United celebrate after winning the Division Three play off final at Wembley in 2000.

At Wembley, Charlery scored twice – the winner arrived in the 89th minute – as Stockport were beaten 2-1 on a baking hot Bank Holiday weekend.

1999-2000

Posh finished 5th in Division Three under the management of Barry Fry and hammered his old club Barnet 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Jason Lee and Andy Clarke scored in a 2-1 first leg win at Underhill before the greatest hat-trick of all time from David Farrell at London Road sent Posh back to Wembley with a 3-0 win.

Britt Assombalonga scores for Posh against Leyton Orient in the first leg of the 2014 League One play-off semi-final. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

A 74th-minute goal from Clarke sealed promotion on a foul night, weather-wise, in the capital.

2010-11

Posh, after Darren Ferguson had returned as manager mid-season, finished 4th in League One after scoring a remarkable 106 goals.

Posh lost an inciedent-packed first leg at stadium:mk 3-2. Craig Mackail-Smith struck early, but Posh were 3-1 down and a man down after Charlie Lee’s red card when referee Jon Moss gave the worst penalty decision of all-time (until Jon Busby at Posh v Lincoln in 2021) after a foul outside the penalty area on Mark Little. Moss also wrongly sent off home midfielder Stephen Gleeson before Grant McCann slotted home the penalty.

McCann and Mackail-Smith scored as Posh won the second leg 2-0. The players were surely inspired by an amazing atmosphere under the lights at London Road.

Mackail-Smith and McCann both netted again in a 3-0 final win against Huddersfield at Old Trafford after Tommy Rowe’s opener.

2013-14

Posh finished 6th in League One and lost a semi-final to Leyton Orient who had finished 14 points above them.

Britt Assombalonga gave Posh the lead at London Road, but it finished 1-1 with the O’s winning 2-1 at home.