Burton Albion FC. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Despite confidence in the Brewers camp the game would beat the big freeze, a lunchtime inspection determined otherwise thanks to ‘worse than expected overnight temperatures.’

It’s the second Posh League One game to be postponed in four days following Saturday’s controversial late call-off of the fixture with Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The game between Cheltenham and second-placed Sheffield Wednesday has also been postponed tonight, but seven other League One games are set to take place.

Posh will fall eight points adrift of the play-off places if Bolton (home to Forest Green) and Barnsley (away to Exeter) win.