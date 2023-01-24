Peterborough United in danger of dropping off the pace in play-off race after second postponement in four days
Peterborough United’s League One fixture at Burton Albion on Tuesday has been postponed and now there’s a danger Posh could drop way off the play-off pace.
Despite confidence in the Brewers camp the game would beat the big freeze, a lunchtime inspection determined otherwise thanks to ‘worse than expected overnight temperatures.’
It’s the second Posh League One game to be postponed in four days following Saturday’s controversial late call-off of the fixture with Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The game between Cheltenham and second-placed Sheffield Wednesday has also been postponed tonight, but seven other League One games are set to take place.
Posh will fall eight points adrift of the play-off places if Bolton (home to Forest Green) and Barnsley (away to Exeter) win.
Posh are currently seventh in the table, but could be overtaken by Wycombe if they draw or win at home to Oxford tonight.