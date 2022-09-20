Peterborough United in control of EFL Trophy clash against Spurs

Josh Knight (left) is congratulated after opening the scoring for Posh against Spurs. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh made just three changes to the team that started Saturday’s League One defeat at Bolton Wanderers. Presumably the desire to end a six-game winning streak, even against a bunch of kids, trumped the need for rest and rotation.

Out went Nathan Thompson, Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows. Edwards is on international duty with England Under 20s. Joe Taylor reports to Wales Under 21s tomorrow so started on the bench

Also absent were most of the Posh fans. Poor form and a largely irrelevant competition is a test for the most ardent fan’s loyalty.

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor shoots at goal in the game against Spurs. Photo: David Lowndes,

In from the start came Dan Butler, Frankie Kent and Joe Ward. Ward was the right-back in a flat back four with Butler at left-back in his first senior start since December. One assumed the front three in this game would be the front three in a much more important game against Port Vale on Saturday.

The forwards certainly started in lively fashion. A fine run past his marker and accurate cross from Jones led to Jonson Clarke-Harris sidefooting over the bar from 16 yards.

Kwame Poku then did well to keep a Butler cross alive. He laid the ball back to Ward who delivered a perfect cross on to the head of Clarke-Harris, but the ball sailed over the crossbar from eight yards out.

Jones saw another shot deflected just wide, but just as the bright start appeared to fade, Posh took a 19th minute lead with a great helping hand from Spurs ‘keeper Adam Hayton.

Poku’s right wing corner was fiercely delivered, but Hayton really should have collected. Instead the ball slipped through his grasp enabling Knight to convert his second goal from inside a yard of the season.

The match became even more comfortable for Posh just past the half hour mark. Poku’s work down the right was excellent, better than Jack Taylor’s shot, but again Hayton was found wanting and Jones was on hand to sweep the ball home.

Ward sent over a 38th minute cross that Poku me first-time on the half volley, but the ball whistled wide.

Posh should have scored a third goal four minutes before the break after Hayton made a terrific save to thwart Taylor’s rasping drive, but Clarke-Harris blazed wide with the goal at his mercy.

That was to be the last involvement for the Posh skipper as he was one of three players to be taken off at half-time. Ben Thompson and Taylor also departed with Jack Marriott, Hector Kyprianou and Joel Randall the men to come on.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor (sub Joel Randall, 46 mins), Ben Thompson (sub Hector Kyprianou, 46 mins), Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Jack Marriott, 46 mins)..

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows, Joe Taylor.

Spurs: Adam Hayton, Harvey White, Nile John, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Marqes Muir, Romaine Mundle, Max Robson, Yago Santiago, Jaden Williams, Max McKnight, Will Andiyapan.

Subs: Josh Keeley, Brooklyn Lyons Foster, Roshaun Mathurin, George Abbott, Archie Chaplin, Damola Ajayi.

Goals: Posh – Knight (18 mins), Jones (33 mins).

Spurs –

Cautions; Posh – Fuchs (foul).