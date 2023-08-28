Will this be the last Posh goal scored by Jonson Clarke-Harris? He put Posh 1-0 up against Derby County on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris was linked to the Trotters over the weekend by the Mirror newspaper as a possible replacement for Dion Charles. Charles has apparently attracted interest from Championship side Stoke City.

But the PT has been told Bolton were offered the opportunity to bid for Clarke-Harris in the summer and declined amid concerns he wouldn’t fit into their preferred style of play.

It’s known three League One clubs have made contact with Posh over the club’s 29 year-old former skipper, but no bids have been accepted.

Posh are thought to want to recoup the million pounds they spent to bring Clarke-Harris to London Road from Bristol Rovers in August 2020.

Clarke-Harris scored his second goal of the current campaign against Derby County on Saturday.

Clarke-Harris has scored 71 Football League goals for Posh, the fifth highest in the club’s history. He’s one goal behind Aaron Mclean.

Top Posh scorers in the Football League: 122 Jim Hall, 111 Tommy Robson, 85 Craig Mackail-Smith, 81 Terry Bly, 72 Aaron Mclean.