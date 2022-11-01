Janos Bodnar (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh Under 18s have been in decent form, but suffered their first defeat in seven Professional Development League outings at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

János Bodnár is set to return to the squad after featuring for Hungary U19s last week, where he scored a stunning goal against Cyprus U21s, while midfielder Harry Titchmarsh will also be involved. Goalkeeper Matthew Laycock is a doubt after picking up a slight knock in their previous fixture.

Posh manager Jamal Campbell-Ryce told the clubs website: “Every game is important, but when it comes to the FA Youth Cup, it gives that little bit extra edge to the players as it’s one competition they look forward to all season.

" Obviously playing in the stadium, having their friends and family watching, will be a great occasion for everyone involved and allow them to showcase their quality in front of a stadium. So, hopefully, we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves.”

Forward Tyler Winter, who has been in excellent goalscoring form throughout October, said: “The FA Youth Cup is one of the biggest competitions for players at our age. The players are all very excited about it and having the opportunity to play at the stadium, but we need to make sure we prepare right and do the simple things correctly to progress into the next round.

“The players have all been together and we have put in some good performances in recently. For myself and Reuben Marshall, we have both been scoring plenty of goals and are delighted we can help the side to achieve some excellent results.”

The Main North Stand will be open for the fixture with season ticket holders admitted into the game free of charge. To gain admission, season ticket holders can go straight to the turnstile with their season card or digital season ticket.

Tickets for non-season ticket holders are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (under 18s and seniors 65+). Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

