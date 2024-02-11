Ronnie Edwards limped down the tunnel at full time after being the victim of a nasty challenge in the final seconds. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were without the services of Ephron Mason-Clark due to a knock, Kwame Poku due to an ankle injury, Michael Olakigbe due to suspension and Jeando Fuchs was absent due to his partner being about to give birth, as they were beaten 5-2 at Adams Park.

The absence of the three wingers made Ferguson decide on a change of tactic, lining up with a back three from the start for a rare occasion this season. David Ajiboye and Harrison Burrows served as wing backs, with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Romoney Crichlow coming into the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make matters worse, Joel Randall was withdrawn due to injury at the halt time, falling victim to a heavy challenge, and Ronnie Edwards was forced to limp down the tunnel after taking a nasty late challenge from Baz Lubala in the final seconds of the match, leading to a yellow card for the forward.

Speaking after the defeat, Ferguson did not appear concerned that any of the players were set for a lengthy absence and suggested that all could be in contention for the visit of Port Vale on Tuesday night.

He said: “We hope Ephron and Kwame are fit for Tuesday.

“Ephron was touch and go, we did a fitness test on Friday, which he failed. He was in a lot of pain after Tuesday night. He does get that treatment.

“Jeando was missing because his partner was giving birth. It was meant to be Friday but it was delayed. She hadn’t given birth before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Michael was also suspended but we can’t use that as an excuse. I’m not one to make excuses because of injuries or suspensions- we’re better than that- you’re going to get that over the course of a season. Up to now, we’ve been quite lucky with it.

“I might have made the change with Joel anyway. He took a knock late in the half though and he wasn’t able to carry on.

“Ronnie has taken a terrible tackle, a really late challenge. He’s limping about but he’ll be fine, he’s a strong boy.”

Ferguson, however, appears to have to sit the Port Vale match out away from the touchline after picking up a sixth yellow card of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was booked following protests after a goal kick appeared to be incorrect awarded in favour of Wycombe when is it looked to strike a home defender before going out of play.

Although the card was definitely shown to him, Ferguson disputes the booking, insisting that he was told by the fourth official that it was intended for assistant manager Kieran Scarff.

He said: “According to the fourth official, it wasn’t meant to be me, it was meant to be Kieran.

"I don’t know what I do about that, the referee has come over and booked me but I’ve been told it wasn’t meant to be me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe it was because I was stood at the front of the technical area, I honestly don’t know about that.

“If it is a touchline ban, it it what it is. Maybe it’s a good thing that I’m out the way because the inconsistencies I’m seeing throughout the game and pointing out.”