Peterborough United hope to have on-loan goalkeeper back from injury next month

Steven Benda. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 23-year-old German, who is on loan from Swansea, has missed the last two games through a mixture of illness and a back injury.

He took a significant blow to his back when coming to claim a corner against Manchester City, only to be hit hard by Fernandinho. The club sent him for a scan, which has confirmed an injury to his back but it is not as serious as they had first feared.

he is expected to miss the upcoming matches against Stoke, Swansea and QPR but to be back in the squad for the home match against Middlesbrough and April 2.

Manager Grant McCann said: “Steven will miss the next three games. I know that doesn’t sound positive but it is better news than we though. He will be back after the international break.

“We had to be careful with his back, he had a scan; we were worried he had done some serious damage but it is not too bad.

“For me though, Dai has been really good and it’s good to have three good goalkeepers here with young Will Blackmore and they are all fighting for that spot.”

Benda has made 11 appearances in all competitions since arriving in January and has made a positive impression on Posh fans.