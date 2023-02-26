From the left, Craig Mackail-Smith, Aaron Mclean and George Boyd celebrate a Posh goal.

The surprise presentation to Craig Mackail-Smith, George Boyd and Aaron Mclean took place at a reunion dinner for the 2008-09 squad that won promotion from League Two.

Posh have been waiting for all three players to retire before honouring them and Mackail-Smith finally called it a day earlier this season.

There are now 39 Hall of Fame inductees.

On the pitch former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics helped ruin QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth’s debut as manager. Szmodics scored his fourth goal of the season for Blackburn Rovers in a 3-1 Championship win at Loftus Road.

In League One Ryan Tunnicliffe, who was once on loan at Posh from Manchester United, scored in a 4-0 win for Portsmouth over Cheltenham at Fratton Park and in League Two current Posh player Joe Tomlinson scored on his first appearance of a second spell on loan at Swindon Town. Tomlinson had only been on the pitch for four minutes when he scored the final goal in a 3-0 win over Harrogate.

Matty Stevens scored his first Walsall goal in a 3-3 draw at Hartlepool and George Moncur netted in runaway leaders’ Orient’s 2-2 draw at Grimsby. Stevens is on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

