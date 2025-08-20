Peterborough United hit card trouble in their League Cup defeat at Norwich City, plus matchday admission prices for National League home games

Keir Perkins (left) in action for Posh Women. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women suffered disciplinary problems as they went down 2-0 at Norwich City in their opening National League Cup group match on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayleigh Hines was shown a straight red card early in the second-half and captain Keir Perkins was sin-binned for dissent with the game still in the balance at 1-0.

Isabelle Moore had fired Norwich, who play at the same National League level as Posh, in front on 26 minutes with former Spurs striker Eloise Hall securing the win late in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh gave a debut to forward Freya Andersen who signed earlier in the day and she came close to scoring after a fine run and cross from Evie Driscoll-King.

Cambridge United and Real Bedford are the other teams in the Posh League Cup group.

Posh are back in National Midlands Division One action against Lincoln United at their new home base at PIMS Park on Sunday (2pm kick off). Admission for the match is £7 for adults, £4 for over 65s, £3 for Under 18s and £1 for Under 14s.

Posh won their opening league game 4-1 at Notts County last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Sharpe, Pitt, Osker, Hines, Clarke (sub Perkins 64 mins), Stanford (sub Bennett 64 mins), Wilshaw, Andersen, Mears (sub Brown 87 mins). Unused subs: Curson, Cragg, Smith, Reynolds.