Peterborough United hit by four Covid cases in build-up to away defeat at Blackpool

Conor Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were without the services of first team squad members Conor Coventry and Mark Beevers due to positive tests. Beevers was left out against Millwall last week, while Coventry was replaced in today’s squad on the bench by Under 23s captain Kyle Barker.

Idris Kanu was also hit by the virus earlier in the week, meaning that 18-year-old midfielder Ben Mensah was also affected as the two share a house.

Boss Darren Ferguson refused to blame the disruption for the latest away defeat though, as Posh conceded two late goals to lose 3-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Ferguson said: “We’ve had 4 players affected. Last week, Idris Kanu had it. He shares a house with young Benji (Ben Mensah), he’s not double vaccinated so that’s two players gone. On Tuesday, we tested the players after Millwall had their outbreak and Mark Beevers has Covid and yesterday, Conor Coventry tested positive.

“It was a disruption but if the games are going to keep continuing, this is what’s going to happen. Just because you play football, it doesn’t mean you are immune to the virus.

“We just have to get on with it though, it’s not an excuse for losing another away game and a game we shouldn’t have lost.”