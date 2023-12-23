It doesn’t matter what is thrown at them this Peterborough United team finds a way to win.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United battles for the ball against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are not used to playing catch-up football this season, but after falling behind to a fluke goal on 57 minutes at Shrewsbury they hit back to claim a third straight League One win in a row.

Ricky-Jade Jones made up for a couple of poor first-half misses to equalise within eight minutes before Hector Kyprianou bundled home a close-range winner 13 minutes from time after some sparkling wing-play from substitute David Ajiboye. Ajiboye had only been on the pitch for two minutes proving manager Darren Ferguson retains the Midas touch.

Posh survived a last-minute scare when Dan Udoh headed a corner against the crossbar from six yards, but any other result than an away win would have been a travesty.

Remarkably it’s only the second time Posh have come from behind to win in League One all season and the last time it was at Barnsley in August.

For the sixth straight League One game in a row Ferguson sent the same starting line-up onto the pitch.

Shrewsbury have several injury issues, but picked two big forwards in an indication long balls would be hurled in their direction.

A narrow pitch was a warning to Posh to expect a bombardment of long throws. A swirling wind was also in evidence, just to make things that little bit trickier.

Shrewsbury carried an awful scoring record into the game and a reason why arrived in two minutes when Udoh lashed wildly wide from 20 yards.

In contrast Posh have drawn many compliments for their style of play and in the third minute they showed why as they carved a big hole down the Shrewsbury right, but Joel Randall, who had started the move, pulled his cross behind all of his mates.

Conditions were tough though and Posh didn’t enjoy playing into the strong wind as many passes were intercepted or misplaced.

But they did eventually settle down to create the chances that should have led to a half-time lead.

Jones was sent clean through in the 22nd and 29th minutes by lovely passes from Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows respectively. Both chances were on his left-foot and the first was scuffed horribly and the second looped onto the top of the crossbar and over.

In between those moments Chey Dunkley made a superb block to thwart Burrows after he and Ephron Mason-Clark had played a delayed one-two.

Posh wanted a penalty in the 44th moment when Mason-Clark burst past early substitute defender Freeman. The Posh forward was tackled as Jones appeared to be taken down by home goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Instead Posh were awarded their first corner of the half and soon afterwards 47 minutes had passed without either goalkeeper making a save.

Posh pushed Shrewsbury back at the start of the second-half and won a few set-pieces without success.

But they still looked a class apart until conceding a goal as Jordan Shipley cross sailed over helpless goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic and into the net.

It was the only way the home side threatened to score, but they don’t often lose when they do.

Thankfully this Posh team stays calm and composed and they were soon level when Kyprianou’s slide-rule pass found Jones in full stride and he swept the ball home. No time to think and the pass falling on his right foot helped the fleet-flooted forward.

Posh now pressed for a winner. Burrows played Mason-Clark through, but a combination of Dunkley and Marosi denied him. A Randall cross

sailed just too high for the unmarked Poku.

But persistence won the day with Ajiboye drifting past his marker to tee up Kyprianou who converted at the second attempt. Marosi got in the way of his first attempt

Burrows then hit a post after another fine Kyprianou pass before the home side launched a late assault with a liberal use of set-plays.

Bilokapic, who was blameless for the goal, didn’t need to make a single save in the entire match, although there was a suggestion he tipped the last-minute header on to the bar, as Posh moved closer to the top and further away from third place.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Peter Kioso, Harrison Burrows, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Joel Randall (sub David Ajiboye, 75 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Ryan De Havilland, 90 + 3 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Shrewsbury: Marko Marosi, Joe Anderson, Chey Dunkley, Aaron Pierre (sub Morgan Feeney,17 mins), Carl Winchester, Jordan Shipley, Elliott Bennett, Taylor Perry (sub Mal Benning, 79 mins), Nohan Kenneh, Ryan Bowman (sub Max Mata, 70 mins), Dan Udoh.

Unused substitites: Harry Burgoyne, Tumnise Sobowale, Jack Loughran, Luca Whitney

Goals: Posh – Jones (65 mins). Kyrprianou (77 mins).

Shrewsbury – Shipley (58 mins),

Cautions: Posh – Mason-Clark (unsportsmanlike conduct), Ferguson (manager, dissent).

Shrewsbury – Bowman (unsportsmanlike conduct), Shipley (foul), Benning (foul).

Referee: Martin Coy 5.