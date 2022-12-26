Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action with George Dobson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

On the credit side Posh came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic and they looked a threat going forward as two strikes against the crossbar proved. and a first point in five matches is at least an improvement albeit a minor one.

On the debit side Posh were all over the place defensively, especially after falling behind to a fine headed goal from Miles Leaburn three minutes into the second half. Only some fine goalkeeping from rookie ‘keeper Will Blackmore and a poor miss stopped Charlton easing into a bigger lead before a Jonson Clarke-Harris header from a deep Joe Ward corner travelled into the back of through home ‘keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer legs after a touch from a home defender in the 66th minute.

It was then end to end in a pulsating finale during which Blackmore again excelled after Charlton substitute Jes Rak-Sayi had missed an absoute sitter. Kell Watts and Kwame Poku both struck the woodwork in the final 20 minutes.

The big teams news concerned the Posh goalkeeping position. It wasn’t a great surprise to see Lucas Bergstrom on the substitutes’ bench given his recent form, but it was a shock to see Blackmore between the sticks for his full Football League debut rather than on-loan Hull City number one Harvey Cartwright who was present at the Valley despite missing a couple of games through illness.

It was also a shock to discover Blackmore was 21, older than his two rivals for the goalkeeper’s position.

Experienced players Nathan Thompson and Jack Marriott were absent from the squad altogether. Thompson had picked up an injury, while Marriott was thought to be ill.

Posh deployed a 3-4-3 formation with Joe Ward and Harrison Burrows acting as wing-backs.

Few were expecting a Christmas classic as Posh came into the game on the back of four straight League One defeats whereas Charlton had won just five of 21 League One matches hence the recent appointment of former Posh skipper Dean Holden as manager.

And the first 45 minutes played out as expected. Posh shaded it and missed the best two chances to score, without playing particularly well.

An innovative corner after three minutes could have led an early Posh lead. It was taken low and short to Burrows who reversed it outside the penalty area to an onrushing, unmarked Posh player. That the player was Jeando Fuchs was a shock, much more of a shock than his scuffed shot which still found its way to Clarke-Harris who fired into the sidenetting from a tricky angle.

A much better chance arived 10 minutes before the break when Posh pounced on a misplaced home pass. Ephron Mason-Clark fed Kwame Poku, but on his weaker right foot and Maynard-Brewer was able to rush off his line and save. No matter as Ward pounced on the rebound only for the ‘keeper to make a terrific save.

Charlton were poor in the opening half with midfielder Scott Fraser sending two 25 yard shots just past a post, one from open play and one from a free-kick as the Posh defence protected their Academy graduate goalkeeper pretty well.

But Charlton came out for the second-half firing and after Clarke-Harris lost possession, Frankie Kent sold himself cheaply and Steve Sessegnon’s accurate left-wing cross was expertly nodded home by Leaburn.

And conceding once led to a defensive collapse, and not for the first time this season.

Leaburn promptly wriggled his way through some weak challenges, but Blackmore dashed off his line to save and, remarkably following a 52nd minute Posh corner, the home side broke clear with wing-back Sean Clare racing unopposed for 50 yards before hitting the inside of the post.

Posh did steady down and, after a Poku shot was deflected behind, the deep corner was converted. Watts stuck out a leg to hit the bar from another set piece and in the final stages Poku thundered a a drive against the top of the bar.

Posh should have been behind again by then. Blackmore stood up well to keep out a Sessegnon shot before a glaring error from Edwards led to the chance of glory for Rak-Sakyi. He had all the time in the world to score from 12 yards, but sidefooted wide.

Given how the second-half panned out Posh should be the more grateful for a point, one preserved by a fine late tackle from Watts as Rak-Sakyi prepared to pull the trigger.

Posh: Will Blackmore, Harrison Burrows, Kell Watts, Ronnie Edwards, Franke Kent, Joe Ward, Jack Taylor, Jeando Fuchs (sub Hector Kyprianou, 71 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Joe Taylor, 89 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Ricky-Jade Jones 71 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler, Josh Knight, Ben Thompson.

Charlton: Ashley Maynard Brewer, Ryan Inniss, Samuel Lavelle, Lucas Ness, Sean Clare, George Dobson, Jack Payne (sub, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 74 mins), Scott Fraser (sub Aaron Henry, 74 mins), Steven Sessegnon, Daniel Kanu (sub Jayden Stockley, 74 mins), Miles Leaburn (Sub Charlie Kirk, 82 mins).

Unused subs: Craig MacGillvray, Zach Mitchell, Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (66 mins).

Charlton – Leaburn (49 mins),

Cautions: Posh – Watts (foul).

Charlton – Dobson (foul).

Referee: Darren Drysdale.