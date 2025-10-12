Peterborough United history for Kyrell Lisbie and Andre Changunda makes a loan move to title chasers

Kyrell Lisbie celebrates on of his goals for Posh against Aston Villa Under 21s. Photo David Lowndes.

Kyrell Lisbie made Peterborough United history in the recent 4-2 Vertu Trophy win over Aston Villa Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Lisbie became the first Posh player to score a hat-trick in the EFL Trophy in all its guises.

Scoring a first Posh goal and then completing a hat-trick in the same is also very rare. Only Wayne Andrews had previously managed it for Posh in the club’s Football League era.

Andrews scored four times on his debut in a 5-2 win over Barnet at London Road in February, 1999. The striker was on loan from Watford and scored all his goals in the second-half. He only scored one further goal in 12 Posh appearances.

Wayne Andrews during his four-goal debut for Posh in 1999.

Only four Posh players have scored hat-tricks in Football League Cup matches and nine since Lee Tomlin against Reading in 2013. Johnny Byrne claimed two hat-tricks in the 1965-66 competition with Jim Hall and Pat Gavin also claiming League Cup trebles.

PLAYER DEPARTURE

Posh youngster Andre Changunda has joined Southern Premier Division Central title favourites Harborough Town on a one-month youth loan.

The 18 year-old made his debut for Harborough in a 2-0 FA Trophy win over Hednesford Town and came off the bench to help them draw 2-2 in an FA Cup Fourth qualifying round tie at National League Altrincham yesterday. Harborough had been 2-0 down.