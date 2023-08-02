Jimmy signed for Posh from Grantham Town in 1956 (1955/56 season) making his debut away to Watford in a friendly.

His first appearance for Posh in the Midland League was at London Road against Boston on 18th February, 1956.

During the following season we played at home to Corby Town and JImmy scored four goals on his first appearance of the season!

Jimmy Longworth.

Jimmy went on to play in 38 first team appearances scoring 25 goals mainly as a left winger and he also played for Posh Reserves.

However, unfortunately for Jimmy his appearances were curtailed that season due to a broken leg. This happened on 10th November, 1956 away to Doncaster Rovers Reserves.

Their centre-half, Charlie Williams (later a well-known comedian), when Jimmy went by him twice, said to him “if you come by me again I will break your leg”. In fact that is exactly what he did to Jimmy, and sadly this finished him playing for Posh that season.

Jimmy resumed playing again in September 1957. Then leaving Posh in 1958 (1957/58 season) for Wisbech Town before going on to Boston.

Jimmy also helped Posh to win three Midland League Titles in his time at London Road.

I had the privilege to both train and play alongside Jimmy in practice matches for local team Mitchells. We send our condolences to his children Ben, Laura, Andrew and family members from all at Posh.