Peterborough United have won one relegation battle at least

Two-goal Stacey McConville and top scorer Keir Perkins are all smiles as Posh Women win 5-0 at Wem Town. Photo: Gary Reed.

Posh looked set for a season-long battle against the drop a couple of months ago, but two defeats in nine matches since losing at home to Wem meant they comfortably survived their first season as a National League club.

Posh broke the deadlock yesterday on 35 minutes as Kaleigh Aylmer, delivered a perfect cross to the near post where Beatriz Borque was on hand to poke home.

And Posh doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when top scorer Keir Perkins finished expertly following a fine pass from Hannah Hipwell.

Kayleigh Aylmer in action for Posh Women at Wem Town. Photo: Gary Reed.

Three goals in the final five minutes, two from substitute Stacey McConville and another from Hipwell sealed a terrific win.

Posh travel to Leafield Athletic this Sunday (April 10).

Posh: Butler, Aylmer, Copson, Connor, Makanjuola, Borque (McConville, 65min), Hipwell, Driscoll, C. Steward, K. Steward (Hendrick, 54min), Perkins.