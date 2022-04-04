Peterborough United have won one relegation battle at least
Peterborough United Women secured survival in National Midlands Division One in emphatic style with a 5-0 success at Wem Town yesterday (April 3).
Posh looked set for a season-long battle against the drop a couple of months ago, but two defeats in nine matches since losing at home to Wem meant they comfortably survived their first season as a National League club.
Posh broke the deadlock yesterday on 35 minutes as Kaleigh Aylmer, delivered a perfect cross to the near post where Beatriz Borque was on hand to poke home.
And Posh doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when top scorer Keir Perkins finished expertly following a fine pass from Hannah Hipwell.
Three goals in the final five minutes, two from substitute Stacey McConville and another from Hipwell sealed a terrific win.
Posh travel to Leafield Athletic this Sunday (April 10).
Posh: Butler, Aylmer, Copson, Connor, Makanjuola, Borque (McConville, 65min), Hipwell, Driscoll, C. Steward, K. Steward (Hendrick, 54min), Perkins.