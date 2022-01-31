Peterborough United have upped their aggression levels again and the new left-back insists he’s fully fit and ready for a Championship relegation battle
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes he has upped his side’s ‘aggression’ levels again with today’s (January 310 signing of left-back Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.
Ferguson cited the aggressive style of play of midfielder Jeando Fuchs when he moved to the Weston Homes Stadium from Dundee United last week.
Coulson (23) could make his Posh debut in the FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday (February 5). Boro have given him permission to play.
Ferguson said: “Hayden is an aggressive left-sided defender who can play as a left-back or as a left-wing back. He has Championship experience with over 20 appearances at this level for Middlesbrough. I am looking forward to working with him.”
Coulson had been on loan at League One side Ipswich Town since August, but started just six matches. He limped out of two of them because of injury and hasn’t played since the 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers on November 2.
Coulson, who has also had loan spells at St. Mirren and Cambridge United, insists he is fit and ready to help a battle against relegation from the Championship.
Coulson said: “The opportunity to play Championship football was a big attraction and I am joining a club that is fighting to stay in the division, so every point is crucial. When I sat down with the manager, he discussed about how he wants to play and I feel I can help the team achieve their objective.
“In the modern game, if you are a full-back or a wing-back, the job is to defend and support the attack. “I feel fit and I am looking forward to meeting the lads and looking forward to the weekend. It is mad to be involved on deadline day, but it is nice to get it done earlier in the week, so I can get used to everything.
“The Championship is a relentless league, every game is difficult, but I am sure we have what it takes to survive.”
Coulson has played 46 times for Middlesbrough in the Championship split between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.