Peterborough United have turned Hector Kyprianou from a 'blue-eyed boy' into a 'killer'!

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club paid over £400k to take midfielder Hector Kyprianou from Leyton Orient 14 months ago.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

At the time Kyprianou was 21 and hadn’t scored in 66 Football League appearances for the Londoners.

Kyprianou struggled to start regularly for Posh last season until current first-team manager Darren Ferguson returned to London Road in January.

Now he’s an established star in a side revelling in a perfect start to the season. Kyprianou has scored in the last two Posh matches.

Hector Kyprianou celebrates his goal for Posh at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Hector Kyprianou celebrates his goal for Posh at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Hector Kyprianou celebrates his goal for Posh at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
"Hector was spotted by one of my young ‘gem scouts’ who said we had to get him,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “And fair play to Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne as they were immediately taken by him when they videos of him.

"And Darren Ferguson has taken a raw talent and given him the self-belief that could help take him as far as he wants to go.

"He was a 'blue-eyed boy’ and now he’s a killer.

“We paid over £400k to sign him and the Orient fans seemed happy we did, but it was a great piece of recruitment.

"It doesn’t get talked about enough how we are happy to pay clubs from lower divisions a big sum for a young player.

"And no, we won’t be selling him in this transfer window.”

Kyprianou made his 50th Posh appearance (18 as a substitute) in Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Barnsley. He has now scored five goals for the club.

