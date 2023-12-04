Peterborough United have to make wholesale changes for an EFL Trophy game against Arsenal Under 21s
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson should rest the vast majority of his preferred starting line-up from Tuesday’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium (7.30pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 07:11 GMT
The first-choice players have had a busy time of late and some looked leggy towards the end of Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup second round win at home to Doncaster Rovers.
I’m sure Ferguson is genuine when he says he’d love Posh to win the Trophy again, but I’m equally sure he will recognise the need for a fresh and fired-up team to take on third-placed Oxford United in a League One fixture at London Road on Saturday.
I’m keeping just two of the weekend starting line-up in my team tomorrow which will keep to the 4-2-1-3 formation.
1 / 3