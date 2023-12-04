News you can trust since 1948
Does Jeando Fuchs make our Posh starting line-up for the EFL Trophy game against Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Does Jeando Fuchs make our Posh starting line-up for the EFL Trophy game against Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United have to make wholesale changes for an EFL Trophy game against Arsenal Under 21s

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson should rest the vast majority of his preferred starting line-up from Tuesday’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Arsenal Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium (7.30pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 07:11 GMT

The first-choice players have had a busy time of late and some looked leggy towards the end of Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup second round win at home to Doncaster Rovers.

I’m sure Ferguson is genuine when he says he’d love Posh to win the Trophy again, but I’m equally sure he will recognise the need for a fresh and fired-up team to take on third-placed Oxford United in a League One fixture at London Road on Saturday.

I’m keeping just two of the weekend starting line-up in my team tomorrow which will keep to the 4-2-1-3 formation.

There are question marks over both Posh goalkeepers, but Talley's shot stopping has usually been solid. He's been in goal for two successful penalty shoot outs this season which could come in handy tomorrow.

1. FYNN TALLEY

There are question marks over both Posh goalkeepers, but Talley's shot stopping has usually been solid. He's been in goal for two successful penalty shoot outs this season which could come in handy tomorrow. Photo: Joe Dent

The young right-back has been cool and composed in his first-team outings this season. The more experience he collects in games like this, the better it will be for Posh in the long-term.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

The young right-back has been cool and composed in his first-team outings this season. The more experience he collects in games like this, the better it will be for Posh in the long-term. Photo: Joe Dent

The on-loan left-back should be champing at the bit to show what he can do, but time is running out with a January transfer window around the corner. He has the physical attributes to be a decent defender, but can he play the way Fergie wants and keep possession?

3. ZAK STURGE

The on-loan left-back should be champing at the bit to show what he can do, but time is running out with a January transfer window around the corner. He has the physical attributes to be a decent defender, but can he play the way Fergie wants and keep possession? Photo: Joe Dent

No need to play Ronnie Edwards in this game, but there's logic to selecting his regular centre-back partner as....

4. Posh v Doncaster action

No need to play Ronnie Edwards in this game, but there's logic to selecting his regular centre-back partner as.... Photo: David Lowndes

