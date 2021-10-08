Peterborough United have struggled to create important partnerships this season as 23 players have been used in 11 Championship matches

Posh ever-presents Frankie Kent (right) and Dan Butler.

Playing partnerships are key in any successful side, but only two Posh players - Dan Butler and Frankie Kent - have started all 11 Championship matches so far this season.

Midfielder Oliver Norburn has started all 10 since he signed from Shrewsbury, while Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward have also started 10 matches.

Posh have changed their front two - voluntarily or otherwise - in back-to-back matches six times this season.

Sirikie Dembele’s own fitness issues haven’t helped as he’s played 90 minutes on just four occasions.

Posh changed their central midfield pairing in each of the first four matches. The absence of Jack Taylor hasn’t helped consistency of selection in that area. He’s started just three of the 11 Championship matches so far.

Defensively it’s been a bit more stable, although the early-season injury to Mark Beevers was a blow as he and Frankie Kent struck up a fine understanding together as promotion from League One was achieved. Beevers is expected back for the Championship fixture at Middlesbrough on Saturday, October 16,

Sheffield United (27) have used the most players in Championship matches this season with Coventry City (19) using the fewest.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony talked about settling on one formation and using it for the next 10 games on his Hard Truth podcast this week.