Darren Ferguson will be hoping to reverse Posh's poor form against Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have taken just four points from their last six games in the league losing to Bristol Rovers, Barnsley, Ipswich and Wycombe either side of a 1-1 draw at Charlton and a 2-0 home win over Milton Keynes.

Only Cambridge (four points) and Portsmouth (three points) have fared worse in that time. Therefore, Darren Ferguson has his work cut out to restore confidence to a side not used to winning.

Posh are currently eighth, but will drop to ninth on tomorrow if Bristol Rovers win at struggling Cambridge.

The Peterborough Telegraph takes a look at Posh’s next six games and how many points they might take from those games.

Port Vale (A), January 16, 8pm

Ferguson starts his fourth reign with a trip to Stoke-on-Trent in front of the Sky TV cameras. Posh dispatched Vale 3-0 in September, but the newly-promoted side have improved a lot since then and are in fact now level with Posh on 35 points.

Vale have won four of their last six, but expect a new manager bounce from Posh.

Prediction: Posh win

Charlton (H), January 21, 3pm

The sides only met on Boxing Day and Posh were able to break their four-match losing run, albeit with the help of some dodgy finishing from the Addicks.

Posh’s home form has still held up mostly though this season with eight wins from 12 despite the 3-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers which ultimately spelt the end for manager Grant McCann.

With hopefully a good atmosphere as Ferguson returns home, Posh should be able to get over the line.

Prediction: Posh win

Burton (A), January 24, 7:45pm

Burton are a hard team to read. They followed up a 3-0 win over Lincoln and an important 2-1 win away at Forest Green with a shambolic performance at bottom-side Morecambe on New Year’s Day that saw them lose 5-0.

What is certain though is that Posh do not go well against Burton and have not won any of their last five against the Brewers. Away from home, it could be a tough test.

Burton have a goalscorer in Victor Adeboyejo, who caused problems for Posh at London Road.

Prediction: Draw

Portsmouth (H), January 28, 3pm

The only side in the league to have taken fewer points than Posh in their last six games. By the sounds of it, Darren Ferguson could well have been on the touchline in this one regardless, but for Portsmouth.

It appears that Ferguson was about to interview for the Pompey job before Posh swooped. The South coast side are seriously out of form and lacking in goals. They will need to make the right appointment to push themselves back into the play-off picture and he should be in post in time for the trip to London Road.

Prediction: Posh win

Forest Green (A), February 4, 3pm

On paper, the easiest game of the six as Posh travel to The New Lawn for the first time in their history to face the team bottom of the table. Wounded by the departure of Conor Wickham, Forest Green could struggle to prevent themselves from returning to League Two.

They have shipped 49 goals in 25 league matches and scored only 21 times, leaving them bottom of the table. Long-term injuries for former Posh men Matty Stevens and Reece Brown have hit Forest Green hard.

Prediction: Posh win

Bolton (H), February 11, 3pm

A tough home tie to round off Ferguson’s first six. Bolton started the year off well with an impressive 3-0 win at promotion rivals Barnsley and have since strengthened their squad.

Ian Evatt’s side have a strong defence and currenlty sit fourth in the table so will pose a tough test for Posh. Bolton host League One leaders Plymouth in a mouthwatering clash on Saturday.