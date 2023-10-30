Jimmy Unwin. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Unwin masterminded the superb run of Cambridge United to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup last season when they beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Abbey Stadium before losing to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. They lost 3-2 to the Gunners after conceding a last-gasp winning goal.

Unwin left Cambridge earlier this month and has now been installed as lead coach for Posh Under 18s. He will be in charge of Posh’s first round FA Youth Cup tie at Crewe Alexandra on Thursday.

Unwin told the Posh media team: “I felt it was the right time for a new challenge and when the opportunity arose at this football club, it was one that excited me. There were opportunities elsewhere, but the chance to work at within a Category Two Academy was obviously a massive appeal and I am based in Chatteris, so it also worked for family reasons.

“In the last couple of weeks, the under 18s have faced Manchester City and Burnley and that is exciting to be playing those kinds of fixtures. The group of players is a good one and I am looking forward to getting onto the training ground with them and imparting my ideas.

“I might have been working for Cambridge for the last five years, but I have a real connection to this football club. I have seen a lot of good players here that have come through the Academy system like Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies and there are players now in the first XI like Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones who are real role models for the youngsters today.

“Ronnie Edwards was at a Category Three Academy at Barnet, and he has stepped into a Category Two here and flourished in the first team. Those players can inspire the next generation.”

