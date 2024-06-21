Jensen Sumnall signs for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Teenage central defender Jenson Sumnall has signed a one-year professional deal at Peterborough United.

The 18 year-old has moved to Posh from West Bromwich Albion and will link up initially with the club’s under 21 squad. There is also an option of a second year for Sumnall.

Sumnall joined the Baggies from Strourbridge in 2021, but enjoyed a successful trial at Posh last season which included an under 21 appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh academy manager Dan Robinson said: “Jenson is a player we have been watching for a while. He is a ball playing centre-back, who has great leadership qualities.”

Jensen Sumnall signs. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sumnall added: “Having spent two years at West Brom I feel I have developed well as a player and off the pitch too, so I am ready to kick on here at Posh.