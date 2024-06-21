Peterborough United have signed a young centre-back from a Championship club
The 18 year-old has moved to Posh from West Bromwich Albion and will link up initially with the club’s under 21 squad. There is also an option of a second year for Sumnall.
Sumnall joined the Baggies from Strourbridge in 2021, but enjoyed a successful trial at Posh last season which included an under 21 appearance.
Posh academy manager Dan Robinson said: “Jenson is a player we have been watching for a while. He is a ball playing centre-back, who has great leadership qualities.”
Sumnall added: “Having spent two years at West Brom I feel I have developed well as a player and off the pitch too, so I am ready to kick on here at Posh.
“If you look at the club’s record of progressing players through, it’s really good and ultimately why I am here. When you see young players like Ronnie Edwards playing first team football it is exciting and it’s what I aspire to do.”
