Peterborough United have signed a New Zealand international midfielder

Matt Garbett (left) in action for New Zealand. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have signed New Zealand international midfielder Matt Garbett.

The 23 year-old has signed a two-year contract with a one-year option.

Garbett, who has most recently been playing in the Eredivisie with NAC Breda, has made 30 appearances for his country and could feature in the 2026 World Cup in America, Mexico and Canada.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "Matt comes with a good pedigree having played at the top level in Holland and I know that is a high level, certainly above League One for sure.

"He is a New Zealand international and quite a few clubs were in for him. We spoke to him on Zoom, he liked what he heard and how we play and what he brings to us is such good flexibility in midfield.

"He can play anywhere in midfield, 6, 8, 10, whatever you want to call those positions these days. He is a good size, plays off both feet and I am excited about this signing.

"People might not know him because he hasn't played in the English league, but he is a tough boy, athletic and will definitely improve us.

"I wanted an athletic one and he brings good quality. He can play left or right and I am pleased to get him in. He won't be the last one either, we are still actively looking to improve.

"We are also trying to get players out, which is more of a harder job for Barry Fry because clubs are reluctant to bring players in right at this moment.

"That won't stop us getting players in though, I had a good meeting with the chairman on Wednesday and we feel we need to get another three or four in."

Garbett said: "I am really excited about the opportunity. I spoke with the manager and he outlined what how he feels I can contribute to the team and I am looking forward to getting started.

"I have played in a few positions in midfield, whether that be as a 6 or as an 8 breaking into the box, I will do the job that is required of me by the manager.

"This is a big year for me personally with the World Cup next summer, so I want to be playing and contributing, but for now, it is about settling in, getting to know the players and the city and then going from there."

Garbett will wear the number 28 shirt for the 2025/26 campaign.