New Posh signing Abraham Odoh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have signed a replacement for star winger Ephron Mason-Clark.

​Left-sided attacker Abraham Odoh completed a move from League Two side Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee this week. The 23 year-old has penned a three-year deal with Posh moving quickly to replace Coventry City-bound Mason-Clark.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Abraham is a player we have been watching for a while now and he has been one of the most consistent players at his level. He has real potential to develop, and we feel he is the ideal player to bring in following the departure of Ephron Mason-Clark.”

Odoh added: “When I spoke to the manager, he outlined what he wants and how he sees me fitting in and I can’t wait to get started.

"I like to play football with a smile on my face, I like to try and make things happen in the final third.

“I enjoyed my time at Harrogate, it was a nice place to play my football, now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started here. I know Kwame Poku and Romoney Crichlow so it will be good to see a few familiar faces on my first day in!

"I am really excited about this move. This club are always fighting towards the top end of the division and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Odoh was involved in 14 goal contributions in League Two last season, scoring 10 times.