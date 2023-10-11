Peterborough United have signed a mystery striker and the club expect to lose Clarke-Harris in the first week of January
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chairman Darragh MacAnthony teased Posh fans on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast which was released on Wednesday morning.
MacAnthony dropped a few clues, particularly the player’s non-league goalscoring record this season.
"We have a 19 year-old striker joining us in January,” MacAnthony said.
"Barry Fry found this one. He rang me up about four weeks ago to tell me about him and I said ‘why haven’t you got him in the boot of your car already?’
"Of course we have to wait until January, but we are excited about this one. The player came in to train with us for a couple of weeks and we've now done the deal.
"He’s an intelligent lad who took up football quite late. He’s combining playing with studying for a degree, but he’s still scored nine goals in 10 matches for his non-league club this season and what a handful for defenders he is.
"He’ll be with the under 21s at first. They’ve lacked a cutting edge at times this season which is why they’ve lost a lot of games, but they’ve also suffered a lot of bad luck. There are some very good players in that team.
"We expect to lose Jonson Clarke-Harris in the first week of January and we’re just trying to get ahead of the game.
"That’s why we signed Jacob Wakeling and Malik Mothersille.
"Malik should start playing at the end of the month. There’s a shortage of free-scoring strikers, but we hope we have found a couple.”