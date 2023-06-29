In many ways, what better replacement for Jack Taylor- one of the league’s best? On paper at least.

23-year-old Collins is certainly a rarity having already made 220 career appearances despite his young age, all for his local club Exeter City, who he joined aged eight.

Of those 220, a whopping 205 have been starts and he was weighed in with 14 goals.

Archie Collins arrives at Peterborough United with a high reputation. Photo: Joe Dent.

The move to Posh is the first big step outside of his comfort zone having played a big part in securing Exeter’s automatic promotion two seasons ago and playing a key role in helping the newly-promoted side to an impressive 14th place finish in League One last season.

Collins provided six goals and two assists in 45 League One matches with a passing accuracy of 78% and a 1.33 chances created per 90 minutes ratio.

Admirers have praised his work rate, reading of the game, passing accuracy and the fact he barely misses a game.

He has also demonstrated his versatility coming through the ranks and appearing up front, behind the striker, wide left, wide right and in central midfield for his former club.

He is no stranger to a long-range effort either. In the 2020/21 season, Collins scored four times, three of which came from outside of the box and this season, he scored one of his six league goals against Cambridge so credit already in the bank with Posh fans.

In the words of Exeter manager Gary Caldwell: “He has everything. He can break the game up, pass, drive forward, and we have seen with his finish he has a shot from distance.

"I think he needs to take the handbrake off and go and affect the game in whatever way he can. He has great energy to go and get in touch with the strikers and get goals but can also be that defensive cover in front of the defence.

"He is someone who can do everything which is not the norm for a modern day midfielder. You get defensive ones and attacking ones, but Archie Collins is one that can do everything and he is showing that with his attacking play.”

Now, when Posh fans here that it is another player brought in from Exeter a few eyes may roll with the Posh careers of Tom Nichols, Christy Pym and Joel Randall (so far) sticking in the mind for all of the wrong reasons, however, could this be exactly what the latter needs.

It turns out the pair have shared a very similar career path with Collins joining the Grecians at 8, Randall at the under-11 stage, with both staying a number of years before making Posh their first permanent move away.

Randall worked hard to convince Collins to join and could having a friendly face and someone who is going through the same journey of leaving familiar surroundings for the first time help get his head right?

