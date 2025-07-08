Peterborough United have signed a centre-back from Walsall

New Posh signing David Okagbue. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have signed centre-back David Okagbue from Walsall.

The 21 year-old has signed a four-year contract and will meet his new teammates ahead of the Tuesday night friendly at MK Dons.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "David is a player we have been keeping an eye on for a little while. He is at a good age with lots of room for improvement and development.

"What he will add is pace and physicality to our defensive unit, which is something I was looking for, and he has good experience of playing a whole season with Walsall in League Two.

David Okagbue (left) in action for Walsall. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"He came through the ranks at Stoke City, so (Posh coach) Kevin Russell knows him very well. I see a lot of potential in the boy. He is not the finished article, but he is never going to be at the age of 21.

"He is an exciting young player we are excited to work with, but he has the added bonus of raw pace and physicality.”

Okagbue added: "I am really excited to be here. It has all happened quite quickly, but I know Kevin from my time at Stoke and I know how he works and what he will expect. The manager has had a lot of success and really wanted to bring me to the club.

"I have had two seasons with Walsall and played a lot of games, I felt the time was right to step into League One and I cannot wait to meet the rest of the squad and get started.”

Okagbue made 54 appearances in all competitions for ‘The Saddlers’ last term as they reached the Sky Bet League Two play-off final. He made 35 appearances the season before during a loan spell at Walsall from his parent club Stoke City.

According to an industry website Okagbue was also wanted by League One rivals Wigan Athletic. Okagbue has caps at under 19 and under 21 level for Ireland.