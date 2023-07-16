Posh overcame the slick passing game of Championship side Leicester before creating many goalscoring chances against a physical Luton Town of the Premier League.

Posh lost to the Hatters 3-1 after beating the Foxes 2-1.

“Luton played two big strikers so we knew what to expect,” new Posh defender Romoney Crichlow told the Posh Plus service.

Romoney Crichlow. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were tough and they were physical, but we dealt with their threat for most of the game.

“And we also kept playing our football and created lots of chances which was a big positive to take from the game. We got into some great scoring positions.

"The two games we played were very different, but both were great tests.

"It's been a great week away with the lads.

Romoney Crichlow in action for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“They are a great bunch and it’s important to get close together in pre-season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad