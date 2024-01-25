Ephron Mason-Clark (left) and Kwame Poku have attracted plenty of interest during the January transfer window. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

According to Posh director of football Barry Fry, chairman Darragh MacAnthony has refused to cash in on highly-rated forwards Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones and Joel Randall despite plenty of interest from higher level clubs.

No club has yet to reach the Posh valuation of star defender Ronnie Edwards either which is good news for those who believe the 20 year-old is key to the club’s return to the Championship.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday February 1 so there will be plenty of speculation, and nail-biting, to suffer before then.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fry said: “The chairman has been brilliant so fair play to him. We have been getting a lot of bids for lots of players and he’s turned the lot down.

"They would have been worth millions to the club, but we believe we will never have a better chance of getting out of League One than this season and we want to keep this squad together.

“Financial fair play remains an issue for many clubs which might be good news for us, although we will honour our word to Ronnie Edwards should a club get to our valuation.

"But to be fair to Ronnie, there is no pressure coming from him or his agents about him getting away. That wasn’t the case in the summer when he had a different agent and West Ham came in for him.

"Ronnie is a great lad and a great player. He’s played 120 games for us now and he just gets better and better.

"He deserves the chance to play for a top club for sure.”

If Edwards does leave Posh will fight to include a clause which loans him back to London Road for the rest of the season.

Club captain Harrison Burrows is another player to have attracted interest in this transfer window, but Posh are in no rush to cash in on a consistent young player.