The DeskGo Stand and the London Road End will be closed for this fixture.

Peterborough United are offering reduced prices for their second round EFL Trophy tie against Arsenal Under 21s on Tuesday, December 5 (7.30pm kick off).

Action from Posh v Spurs Under 21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tickets are cheaper for season ticket holders and early purchasers

For adults it’s £10 admission for season ticket holders, £12 for non-season ticket holders who purchase in advance and £15 on matchday.

Senior (Over 65s) prices are £8, £10 and £13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For under 24s it’s £5, £7 and £10.

And for under 18s it’s £1, £3 and £5.