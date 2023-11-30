News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have reduced admission prices for next week's EFL Trophy clash with Arsenal Under 21s

Peterborough United are offering reduced prices for their second round EFL Trophy tie against Arsenal Under 21s on Tuesday, December 5 (7.30pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Action from Posh v Spurs Under 21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Posh v Spurs Under 21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.
Tickets are cheaper for season ticket holders and early purchasers

For adults it’s £10 admission for season ticket holders, £12 for non-season ticket holders who purchase in advance and £15 on matchday.

Senior (Over 65s) prices are £8, £10 and £13.

For under 24s it’s £5, £7 and £10.

And for under 18s it’s £1, £3 and £5.

The DeskGo Stand and the London Road End will be closed for this fixture.

