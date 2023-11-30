Peterborough United have reduced admission prices for next week's EFL Trophy clash with Arsenal Under 21s
Peterborough United are offering reduced prices for their second round EFL Trophy tie against Arsenal Under 21s on Tuesday, December 5 (7.30pm kick off).
Tickets are cheaper for season ticket holders and early purchasers
For adults it’s £10 admission for season ticket holders, £12 for non-season ticket holders who purchase in advance and £15 on matchday.
Senior (Over 65s) prices are £8, £10 and £13.
For under 24s it’s £5, £7 and £10.
And for under 18s it’s £1, £3 and £5.
The DeskGo Stand and the London Road End will be closed for this fixture.