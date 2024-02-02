News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have received the toughest possible draw in the EFL Trophy semi-finals

Peterborough United’s run of lucky draws in the EFL Trophy ran out on Friday.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 18:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 18:18 GMT
Ricky-Jade Jones walks the ball into an empty met to secure a 3-1 EFL Trophy win against Wimbledon. Photo: David Lowndes.Ricky-Jade Jones walks the ball into an empty met to secure a 3-1 EFL Trophy win against Wimbledon. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh were drawn away to Blackpool in the semi-final, the toughest possible game with Wembley one win away.

It means Posh will play their promotion rivals twice in a matter of days as they host the Seasiders in a League One game on Saturday, February 17.

The semi-finals of the Trophy will be played week beginning Monday, February 19. Bradford City host Wycombe Wanderers in the other semi-final

Posh reached the semi-final with a 3-1 quarter-final win over AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday. Malik Mothersille, Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones scored the goals.

Blackpool beat holders Bolton Wanderers on penalties at Bloomfield Road in their quarter-final.

Posh won 4-2 at Blackpool in a League One game in October.

