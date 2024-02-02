Ricky-Jade Jones walks the ball into an empty met to secure a 3-1 EFL Trophy win against Wimbledon. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh were drawn away to Blackpool in the semi-final, the toughest possible game with Wembley one win away.

It means Posh will play their promotion rivals twice in a matter of days as they host the Seasiders in a League One game on Saturday, February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-finals of the Trophy will be played week beginning Monday, February 19. Bradford City host Wycombe Wanderers in the other semi-final

Posh reached the semi-final with a 3-1 quarter-final win over AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday. Malik Mothersille, Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones scored the goals.

Blackpool beat holders Bolton Wanderers on penalties at Bloomfield Road in their quarter-final.