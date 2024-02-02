Peterborough United have received the toughest possible draw in the EFL Trophy semi-finals
Posh were drawn away to Blackpool in the semi-final, the toughest possible game with Wembley one win away.
It means Posh will play their promotion rivals twice in a matter of days as they host the Seasiders in a League One game on Saturday, February 17.
The semi-finals of the Trophy will be played week beginning Monday, February 19. Bradford City host Wycombe Wanderers in the other semi-final
Posh reached the semi-final with a 3-1 quarter-final win over AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday. Malik Mothersille, Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones scored the goals.
Blackpool beat holders Bolton Wanderers on penalties at Bloomfield Road in their quarter-final.
Posh won 4-2 at Blackpool in a League One game in October.