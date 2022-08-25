Peterborough United have pulled the plug on one of the manager's top transfer targets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh's on loan Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom.

It’s known Posh are trying to sign a player to fill the hole left by forward Sammie Szmodics, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony is only interested in making a permanent signing.

"We went in for a player the manager really likes,” MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast. “His club were easy to deal with, but they were only interested in doing a loan deal which is irritating. I’m not interested in that for players who play in forward positions. It’s not in our club’s philosophy.

"I could do the loan deal tomorrow and it would be cheaper for us right now to do that, but in the long-term a permanent signing would be best for us.

"I have no problem in turning deals down. They have to be right for us and the manager is on board with that.

"In this team, if a new player comes in on loan and Kwame Poku keeps him out of the side, the player is moaning and so is his club.

"We have loaned two goalkeepers this season and Chelsea were an absolute dream to work with. We have Lucas Bergstrom here for virtually nothing as Chelsea were not interested in making £2k-£3k they just want Lucas to play and to keep clean sheets in the heat of the battle.”

Posh are still keen to shift midfielders Idris Kanu and Ryan Broom.

Posh agreed a deal for Kanu who travelled to meet his prospective new club, but the club concerned have now pulled out.