Sammie Szmodics scores his second goal for Posh against Hull City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are nervous of bids for star players reaching the level of ‘offers that can’t be refused’ especially with the new League One season kicking off on Saturday.

The PT revealed last week Championship side Blackburn Rovers have seen three mliiion-pound plus bids for Posh forward Sammie Szmodics rejected. The last of those offers was rebuffed a fortnight ago and Rovers have not been back since.

Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows and Jack Taylor are among other Posh players attracting interest from other clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh manager Grant McCann told the PT on Tuesday: “I don’t want to lose any players and I hope I don’t, but every club gets offers they can’t refuse sometimes. But we do have plans in place should something happen.”

Leicester City players George Hirst and Callum Wright have been linked with Posh in recent days, but London Road director of football Barry Fry insists they are not on the club’s radar, even if a player like Szmodics left. Szmodics is aware of Blackburn’s interest, but he has his head down at Posh and scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 friendly win against Hull.

Fry believes McCann will get his wish of starting the season with his squad intact, but he’s edgy about the five weeks left in the transfer window.

"This is an awful time for clubs,” Fry said. “It’s very disruptive to have rumours and bids flying around when the season has started. I’m tempted to turn my phone off!

“The trouble with having many highly-rated players is the interest they generate at this time of the year. And clubs that start badly then start panic buying.

"But we are determined to resist all offers apart from ridiculous ones. This is the strongest squad depth-wise I’ve seen in my time at the club and we want to keep it like that. There are five subs allowed this season which will only help us because of our depth.

"It has been quiet lately regarding transfers. I rejected two written bids from Blackburn and then a verbal bid, but I’ve heard nothing from them in the last fortnight.

"And we have done our business. Hirst and Wright have not been metioned to me.”

Fry also revealed Stevenage manager Steve Evans enquired about transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom, but insists there’s no chance of that move happening because of the fee and a lack of interest from the player.