Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United have completed the signing of forward Chris Conn-Clarke from Altrincham.

The deal was finally done late on Monday evening after a day of medicals and contract negotiations. The fee will remain undisclosed, but there was a weekend report suggesting the clubs had agreed on a fair price of £350k for a 22 year-old who attracted interest from bigger clubs that Posh, including Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Conn-Clarke has signed a three-year deal with a one-year option. The Northern Ireland U21 international scored 22 goals in 47 appearances for Altrincham in the National League in the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He started his career at Glentoran in Northern Ireland, before moving to Premier League side Burnley in 2018 and then to Fleetwood Town in 2021, taking loans at Chorley, Waterford and Altrincham before making the move to the katter permanent in June 2023, signing for a club record fee.

Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was delighted to get the deal over the line: “Chris is a player we have liked for a while and despite having to fight off a lot of interest from elsewhere we are pleased to have secured his services for the new campaign. He has all the attributes to step up to League One level after a fantastic season in the National League and I’m sure he will be a brilliant acquisition for the club. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Conn-Clarke, or ‘Cricky’ as he’s known, added. “The manager gave me a fantastic presentation on how he sees me fitting into the team and why he wanted to bring me to the club. Once I’ve completed pre-season, I’ll set my targets for goals & assists and try to hit them, but really I want to stamp my authority on the team and I hope the fans enjoy watching what I do.

“You can see what this football club does with young players. They make them better, and that’s what I want. The manager loves working with young players and being here gives me the best chance to improve myself and kick on further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad