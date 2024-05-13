Peterborough United have offered new deals to two out-of-contract stars, but six players have been made available for transfer
But winger David Ajiboye, striker Kabongo Tshimanga and central defender Romoney Crichlow are among six players to have been made available for transfer after Posh failed in their bid to win promotion from League One in the 2023-24 season.
Posh have confirmed the departures at the end of their contracts of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jeando Fuchs, while goalkeeper Fynn Talley and right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell have also been released.
Knight and Steer are both out of contract from June 30 when they could leave London Road for nothing. Former Leicester City defender Knight has just completed an outstanding personal season, while Steer, a former Aston Villa player, added a cool and experienced head to a very young squad. Posh will probably face competition from other clubs for both players.
Ajiboye appeared in 55 Posh games last season. He moved to Posh from Sutton United in June, 2022, but has started just 25 games in two years. Crichlow moved on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town last summer and started last season in the first team, but he has been a disappointment overall and started just eight League One games. Tshimanga finished last season scoring goals on loan for Boreham Wood who suffered relegation from the National League.
Many Posh under 21 players and scholars have also been released.
There are now several players about to enter the last year of their Posh contracts. No news of offers to them have been made public although Posh have triggered the one year option they had on the contract of skipper Harrison Burrows.
POSH LISTS
Under Contract
Nicholas Bilokapic
Will Blackmore
James Dornelly
Harrison Burrows
Ronnie Edwards
Harley Mills
Emmanuel Fernandez
Ryan De Havilland
Archie Collins
Hector Kyprianou
Donay O’Brien-Brady
Kwame Poku
Joel Randall
Ricky-Jade Jones
Malik Mothersille
Pemi Aderoju
Jacob Wakeling
Released
Jonson Clarke-Harris
Jeando Fuchs
Fynn Talley
Vontae Daley-Campbell
Transfer listed
Romoney Crichlow
David Ajiboye
Kabongo Tshimanga
Kai Corbett
Charlie O’Connell
Aaron Powell
Contracts Offered
Jed Steer
Josh Knight
Ollie Rose
Joel Odei-Larbi (short-term contract)
Loans Returned
Ephron Mason-Clark
Jadel Katongo
Michael Olakigbe
Under 21s Released
Janos Bodnar
Hisham Chiha
Lewis Darlington
Ashton Fox
Mackenzie Lamb
David Kawa
Reuben Marshall
Roddy McGlinchey
Gabe Overton
Harry Thomas
Harry Titchmarsh
Will Van Lier
Scholars Released
Dennis Kelmendi
Josh Marcon
Joseph Toynton
Jake West
Tyler Winters
