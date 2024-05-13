Jed Steer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have offered centre-back Josh Knight and experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer new contracts

But winger David Ajiboye, striker Kabongo Tshimanga and central defender Romoney Crichlow are among six players to have been made available for transfer after Posh failed in their bid to win promotion from League One in the 2023-24 season.

Posh have confirmed the departures at the end of their contracts of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jeando Fuchs, while goalkeeper Fynn Talley and right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell have also been released.

Knight and Steer are both out of contract from June 30 when they could leave London Road for nothing. Former Leicester City defender Knight has just completed an outstanding personal season, while Steer, a former Aston Villa player, added a cool and experienced head to a very young squad. Posh will probably face competition from other clubs for both players.

Romoney Crichlow. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ajiboye appeared in 55 Posh games last season. He moved to Posh from Sutton United in June, 2022, but has started just 25 games in two years. Crichlow moved on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town last summer and started last season in the first team, but he has been a disappointment overall and started just eight League One games. Tshimanga finished last season scoring goals on loan for Boreham Wood who suffered relegation from the National League.

Many Posh under 21 players and scholars have also been released.

There are now several players about to enter the last year of their Posh contracts. No news of offers to them have been made public although Posh have triggered the one year option they had on the contract of skipper Harrison Burrows.

POSH LISTS

David Ajiboye. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Under Contract

Nicholas Bilokapic

Will Blackmore

James Dornelly

Harrison Burrows

Ronnie Edwards

Harley Mills

Emmanuel Fernandez

Ryan De Havilland

Archie Collins

Hector Kyprianou

Donay O’Brien-Brady

Kwame Poku

Joel Randall

Ricky-Jade Jones

Malik Mothersille

Pemi Aderoju

Jacob Wakeling

Released

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jeando Fuchs

Fynn Talley

Vontae Daley-Campbell

Transfer listed

Romoney Crichlow

David Ajiboye

Kabongo Tshimanga

Kai Corbett

Charlie O’Connell

Aaron Powell

Contracts Offered

Jed Steer

Josh Knight

Ollie Rose

Joel Odei-Larbi (short-term contract)

Loans Returned

Ephron Mason-Clark

Jadel Katongo

Michael Olakigbe

Under 21s Released

Janos Bodnar

Hisham Chiha

Lewis Darlington

Ashton Fox

Mackenzie Lamb

David Kawa

Reuben Marshall

Roddy McGlinchey

Gabe Overton

Harry Thomas

Harry Titchmarsh

Will Van Lier

Scholars Released

Dennis Kelmendi

Josh Marcon

Joseph Toynton

Jake West