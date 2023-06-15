News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Peterborough United have not yet completed the signing of Josh Emmanuel as second Championship club joins the race to capture Jack Taylor

Peterborough United have yet to comment on speculation right-back Josh Emmanuel will soon be unveiled as the club’s first summer signing.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST
Josh Emmanuel in his Hull City days (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images).Josh Emmanuel in his Hull City days (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images).
Josh Emmanuel in his Hull City days (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images).

Social media is awash with suggestions the 25 year-old has already completed his move to Posh after passing a medical earlier this week, but the PT understands that is not yet the case.

That’s not to say there isn’t interest of course. Emmanuel can also play at right wing-back and fits the profile of player Posh are seeking as they attempt to attack League One with a young and quick squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh have consistently stated they won’t comment on transfer speculation this summer. Chief transfer and contract negotiator Barry Fry has not returned calls from the PT since Monday.

Jack Taylor.Jack Taylor.
Jack Taylor.
Most Popular

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony hinted on Twitter this week signings might not be announced until July 1. Most existing player deals expire on June 30.

Emmanuel is a free agent after his contract at League Two side Grimsby Town expired at the end of last season. He was highly thought of when at Hull City, but illness kept him out of football for over a year, spanning part of 2021 and 2022.

Centre-back Romoney Crichlow (24) also seems a good fit for Posh. The ball-playing centre-back has also been linked heavily with Posh following his release from Huddersfield Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh will sell several senior players this summer with midfielder Jack Taylor now reported to be a target for Bristol City as well as Championship rivals, and long-term suitors, Ipswich Town.

Related topics:Barry FryDarragh MacAnthonySocial mediaLeague One