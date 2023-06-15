Josh Emmanuel in his Hull City days (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images).

Social media is awash with suggestions the 25 year-old has already completed his move to Posh after passing a medical earlier this week, but the PT understands that is not yet the case.

That’s not to say there isn’t interest of course. Emmanuel can also play at right wing-back and fits the profile of player Posh are seeking as they attempt to attack League One with a young and quick squad.

Posh have consistently stated they won’t comment on transfer speculation this summer. Chief transfer and contract negotiator Barry Fry has not returned calls from the PT since Monday.

Jack Taylor.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony hinted on Twitter this week signings might not be announced until July 1. Most existing player deals expire on June 30.

Emmanuel is a free agent after his contract at League Two side Grimsby Town expired at the end of last season. He was highly thought of when at Hull City, but illness kept him out of football for over a year, spanning part of 2021 and 2022.

Centre-back Romoney Crichlow (24) also seems a good fit for Posh. The ball-playing centre-back has also been linked heavily with Posh following his release from Huddersfield Town.

