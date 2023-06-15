Peterborough United have not yet completed the signing of Josh Emmanuel as second Championship club joins the race to capture Jack Taylor
Social media is awash with suggestions the 25 year-old has already completed his move to Posh after passing a medical earlier this week, but the PT understands that is not yet the case.
That’s not to say there isn’t interest of course. Emmanuel can also play at right wing-back and fits the profile of player Posh are seeking as they attempt to attack League One with a young and quick squad.
Posh have consistently stated they won’t comment on transfer speculation this summer. Chief transfer and contract negotiator Barry Fry has not returned calls from the PT since Monday.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony hinted on Twitter this week signings might not be announced until July 1. Most existing player deals expire on June 30.
Emmanuel is a free agent after his contract at League Two side Grimsby Town expired at the end of last season. He was highly thought of when at Hull City, but illness kept him out of football for over a year, spanning part of 2021 and 2022.
Centre-back Romoney Crichlow (24) also seems a good fit for Posh. The ball-playing centre-back has also been linked heavily with Posh following his release from Huddersfield Town.
Posh will sell several senior players this summer with midfielder Jack Taylor now reported to be a target for Bristol City as well as Championship rivals, and long-term suitors, Ipswich Town.