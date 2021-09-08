Peterborough United have no chance at Sheffield United...if experience is all that matters!

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

The PT has used a likely starting XI for both clubs (the Sheffield Star provided the Blades line-up) to compare the experence of the two sets of players.

In the PT Posh line-up only two players Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics had played in the Championship before this season with a total of 60 appearances between them - 57 of them from Clarke-Harris, but none since 2017!

This season’s five Championship matches brings the number of second tier appearances by our Posh XI up to 89 in total.

Billy Sharp celebrates a Premier League goal for Sheffield United in 2019. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

There are 140 Championship appearances on the substitutes bench though, 81 from Jack Marriott, 42 from Josh Knight and 17 from Jorge Grant.

Posh don’t have a single Premier League appearance in their playing squad, although new loan signing Conor Coventry has sat on the bench three times this season.

On the other hand Sheffield United’s potential starting line-up boasts 476 Premier League appearances and a whopping 1,382 Championship appearances between 11 players.

And those numbers don’t include deadline day signing Conor Hourihane’s 165 appearances for Aston Villa and Swansea (32 in the Premier League) as he is expected to start on the substitutes’ bench.

The absence of Posh skipper Mark Beevers with a hamstring injury affects his club’s experience figures as he has played 170 times in the Championship for Bolton and Millwall.

Five Blades players - Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Ben Davies, Oliver Norwood and Chris Basham - have more personal Championship appearances than the combined Posh total. Basham (90) has played the most top-flight matches.

Posh totals:

(All Championship)

Christy Pym (5), Nathan Thompson (5), Frankie Kent (5), Dan Butler (5), Joe Ward (5), Dan Butler (4), Conor Coventry (0), Jack Taylor (1), Sammie Szmodics (6), Siriki Dembele (4), Jonson Clarke-Harris (62). TOTAL 102.

Sheffield United

(PL=Premier League, CH=Championship)