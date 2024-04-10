Peterborough United have more young stars waiting in the wings, even if Harrison Burrows is sold! Plus final Wembley words from the chairman
And MacAnthony believes the fans can help the likes of James Dornelly and Harley Mills – two young full-backs – make an impact when their time comes.
On the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “Harrison in particular has shown what can happen when you get behind young players.
"Remarkably earlier this season the manager had an argument at a game with fans who had been giving Harrison some stick. Darren Ferguson knew, and I knew, what a talent our captain was and we’ve been proved right.
"If you back these lads they will respond and we have others waiting to come in.
"James Dornelly could be the best right-back we’ve ever had and it was great to see him involved at Wembley. And on the other side we have Harley Mills who will be ready to replace Harrison when I sell him for £6 million, £8 million, or £10million!”
STAT ATTACK
MacAnthony loves a statistic so he will have been pleased with a 71-29% possession advantage Posh enjoyed in the Trophy final at Wembley, and the 15-2 corner count, also in Posh’s favour.
"But Wycombe are the team that never goes away,” MacAnthony said. “It was typical of them to come back after conceding a goal so late, but luckily Harrison responded again.
"Why we had to suffer 9 minutes added time when the board said 5 minutes is beyond me though.”