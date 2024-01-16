Peterborough United have launched a bid to bring defender Nathanael Ogbeta back to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Nathanael Ogbeta (left) celebrates a Posh goal with Ephron Mason-Clark last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands Posh want the 22 year-old Swansea City player to battle captain Harrison Burrows for the left-back spot for the rest of the season.

But the situation has become more complicated as new Swansea manager Luke Williams is a fan of Ogbeta and wants to offer him a new contract. Ogbeta hasn’t started a Championship game for Swansea in his two years at the club, but he was on the substitutes’ bench for the 2-2 draw at Birmingham City last Saturday.

Ogbeta is out of contract at Swansea at the end of this season. He moved to South Wales from Shrewsbury in January, 2022 after starting his career at Manchester City.

He was a huge hit at Posh when joining on loan last January. He made 20 League One appearances and capped some aggressive attacking displays with a goal in a vital 2-0 win at home to Derby County.

Unfortunately Ogbeta picked up a serious thigh injury in a 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers at the end of April and missed out on the play-offs.

He only returned to action in a Swansea Under 21 fixture at the beginning of December.