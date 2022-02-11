Peterborough United have issued a new (cheaper) set of ticket prices for the FA Cup tie with Manchester City after fans’ protest

Posh have amended admission prices for their FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

Adult season ticket holders can now purchase tickets for £28, the same as normal matchday admission prices. Adult non-season ticket holders can now buy tickets for £36. The tickets were priced at £32 and £42 respectively on the first official press release yesterday (February 10).

The Posh co-owners became involved in the pricing structure after protest from fans on social media.

A club statement issued today read: ‘Following initial feedback from supporters, the club have today revised their ticket pricing for the Emirates FA Cup tie with Premier League Champions Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday 1st March 2022.

‘As the lowest ranked league club playing a home fixture in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, we strived to strike a balance between revenue generation to allow for investment into the infrastructure of the football club following two years of revenue disruption due to Covid-19, but not to the detriment of our loyal fan base. We appreciate that initial balance was wrong and have amended the ticket prices as follows.’

Season Ticket adults £28, Senior 65+ £25, U22 £22, U18 £18.

General: Adults £36, Senior 65+ £33, U22 £30, U18 £23.

The club are using their priority points system to sell the tickets, starting on Monday (February 14).

First priority will be given to season ticket holders and those with 230 Priority Points or more. Season ticket holders will have their seat/terrace position reserved until Thursday 17th February at 5pm. There are approximately 6,000 people in this category.

From Thursday 17th February, supporters with 100 Priority Points or more will be able to purchase a ticket (one per person).

Priority will then be given to supporters that have purchased an adult, senior or under 22 ticket for the Sky Bet Championship fixture with Reading AND the forthcoming fixture with Hull City. This again will be one ticket per person.

Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale to those on the club’s database registered before 10th February (one per person) from 10am on Monday 21st February.

Tickets will be on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. To check your priority points, login to your online account at login.theposh.com making sure you have linked your ticketing account. When purchasing multiple tickets at the same time, make sure you assign the fan with correct privileges to each ticket.

Season ticket holders will be able to book their reserved seat/terrace space by logging in and visiting www.eticketing.co.uk/theposh/MyAccount/ReservedSeats. If purchasing for more than one season ticket holder at the same time, you will need to make sure they are added to your friends and family with manage permissions.

All supporters will be issued either a physical ticket or an e-ticket/digital ticket. Access will not be added to season cards for this game.

Sale details

10am, Monday 14th February: Season Ticket Holders & 230 priority points or more: 1 per season ticket holder/person

9am, Thursday 17th February: 100 priority points or more, 1 per person

9am, Friday 18th February: Bought a home ticket for Reading and Hull (Adult, Senior or U22) 1 per person