The Puma-produced kit which includes green shorts and navy socks, is avallable to purchase online at www.theposhonlinestore.com.
The adult shirt is available in sizes from small through to 4XL and is priced at £48, with junior shirts available in sizes from 5-6 through to 13-14 years priced at £36. The shorts are available in small through to 3XL and are priced at £24 with junior sizes from 5-6 through to 13-14 years priced at £20.
The navy socks are available priced at £10 with mini-kits from in sizes 6-9 months, 12-18 months, 2-3 years and 3-4 years priced at £38 (full kit). The women's shirts are available in small through to extra large priced at £48.
The men's kit, featuring the Mick George logo, and the women's kit, featuring The Urban Penguin logo, will also be available from the club shop at the Weston Homes Stadium, which is open on Tuesday from 10am until 7pm.