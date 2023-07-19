Peterborough United have confirmed their EFL Trophy group dates and it's Cambridge United up first
Peterborough United have confirmed their match dates for the group stages of the 2023-24 EFL Trophy.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST
Darren Ferguson’s men will welcome local rivals Cambridge United to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, September 5 (7pm kick off) before facing Tottenham Hotspur under 21s at home on Tuesday, October 31 (7pm).
Posh finish their group matches with a trip to League Two side Colchester United on Tuesday, November 21 (7.30pm).
Ticket details will be announced in due course.