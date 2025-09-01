Peterborough United have confirmed the arrival of Blackburn Rovers striker

Harry Leonard in action for Blackburn in a Championship fixture against Rotherham in 2023. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have confirmed the big-money arrival of Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard.

The 21 year-old has signed a 4-year deal with an option for a 5th year. The fee will remain undisclosed, but sources close to Rovers insists it’s a million pounds plus some add ons.

Leonard was a highly-regarded young player at Rovers when he burst onto the scene in the 2023-24 season, but injuries have held him back and restricted his appearances.

Leonard, who has been with Rovers since the age of 9, will go straight into the Posh squad for the Vertu Trophy tie with Leyton Orient on Tuesday night at the Weston Homes Stadium (7pm).

Harry Leonard celebrates a goal for Blackburn against Cambridge in a 2024 FA Cup tie. Blackburn won 5-2. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images).

Manager Darren Ferguson is delighted to get the deal over the line and thanked chairman Darragh MacAnthony for his superb backing in the window.

Ferguson said: "What can I say about Harry? The chairman has been fantastic with his support and we have managed to eventually get the deal done after chasing him for a while.

"He is one we have known about for a while. Initially it looked like it would be a loan and then we went to them to ask about a permanent transfer as that suited us better.

"He is a really good player, he has played in the Championship and scored and created at that level, we got into contact with Sammie Szmodics about him and he couldn't speak highly enough about him.

"Harry is at a great age and can only get better. The two strikers we have managed to bring in on deadline day are really good signings for us, it was an area we clearly needed to improve and that is what we have tried to do."

Leonard added: "It has been going on for a little while, but I am delighted it is all done now and I am really excited to get started.

"I have been at Blackburn Rovers a long time, so it was always a big decision to leave, but when I spoke with the manager at Peterborough, I knew this was the place for me.

"It is a move that excites me, the club has a lot of good players and hopefully I can come in and help the team. I have a goal target in mind, but I will keep that to myself for now. I am looking forward to meeting the supporters and getting started.”

Leonard will wear the number 27 shirt.