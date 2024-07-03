Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United have signed defender Rio Adebisi from Crewe Alexandra.

Posh finally got their man – a versatile 23 year-old – after seeing several bids rejected by the League Two side. The agreed fee will remain undisclosed. Adebisi was effectively out of contract at Gresty Road, but Crewe were entitled to a compensation fee as the player came through the club’s Academy.

Adebisi has signed a three-year deal. He can play left-back or left wing-back and will travel with the first-team squad for a pre-season camp in Spain on Sunday. He looks like the replacement for Posh skipper Harrison Burrows who is expected to move to Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: "This transfer actually took quite a little while to get done, so credit to the chairman for getting it over the line. We identified Rio early because we feel he has the attributes that we look for in a player in his position. He can play left-back or left-wing back and is an attack-minded full-back.

Rio Adebisi playing for Crewe in last season's League Two play-off semi-final against Doncaster. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

"He had a really good season last season with Crewe and although he is still young in age, he has played a lot of senior games."

Adebisi said: "It has taken a little while longer than perhaps we all wanted to, but I am delighted everything is complete and I can look forward to a new challenge here. I feel that this club is the perfect fit for me as they like to play good football and the manager has had a lot of success here, which I hope I can be part of moving forward.

"It is good to get everything done so early in pre-season, it means I can fully concentrate on what is to come. I don't know any of the players personally, so it will be good to get to know them over the next few days and in Spain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adebisi made 136 appearances for Crewe Alexandra since making his first team in a League Cup tie against Aston Villa in August 2019.

Rio Adebisi (red) playing for Crewe in last season's League Two play-off Final against Doncaster. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

He made 54 appearances for the Railwaymen last season, including all 46 League Two games for a team who went on to lose the play-off final to Crawley.

Adebisi is out of contract, but as an Academy product Crewe are entitled to ask for a compensation package and other clubs are interested.